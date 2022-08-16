IG orders developing IT-based mechanism

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has said that the future of police is IT-based and easy provision of police-related services to citizens is the first priority of his department; he issued these instructions on Monday while presiding over a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office to review the working of IT projects.

During the meeting, DIG IT Ahsan Yunus briefed IG Punjab about IT projects for modern policing, crime control and service delivery. Additional IG Operations, DIG IT, DIG Operations and other officers were also present in the meeting. IG Punjab tasked the IT branch of Punjab Police to do the immediate integration of IT projects and mobile applications of Punjab Police. He directed that measures should be taken which directly benefit the common man and IT-based mechanism should be set up for direct access of citizens to police services in the next three days.

IG Punjab said that the newly recruited personnel and officers in the force should be given special training on the use of information technology so that they can improve the public service delivery process while performing their duties in an efficient manner. Faisal Shahkar directed that on-the-job training on applications and IT-based projects should be imparted to personnel and officers posted in the field to increase their efficiency. He further said that the effective monitoring of public service delivery projects front desk, service centres and 1787 complaint management system should be continued while the website of Punjab Police should be made more convenient and effective for the convenience of citizens.

IG Punjab directed the officers to ensure timely entry of data in the software and applications developed for crime prevention.

291 wheelie-doers booked, 304 arrested: Punjab Police on August 13 and 14 registered 291 cases against one-wheeling across the province while 304 violators were arrested. Around 32 cases were registered and 30 accused arrested for jubilation firing and taking out silencers. The spokesperson for Punjab Police said that 113 cases were registered and 120 accused were arrested for kite-flying and other violations of laws across the province. In the provincial capital, 111 cases were registered for doing wheelie, firing, kite flying and fireworks, while 107 people were arrested. IG Punjab has directed that strict legal action be taken against the perpetrators of violations and in this regard, indiscriminate measures are being taken under the supervision of DPOs in all the districts of the province.