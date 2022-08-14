Aussie HC felicitates Pakistanis on I-Day

Islamabad : In a special message, the Australian High Commissioner, Neil Hawkins congratulated Pakistan on the 75th anniversary of its independence.

“Happy Birthday Pakistan - 75 years young and much to be proud of and much to celebrate: Your ethnic diversity, rich cultural heritage, fabulous food and spectacular scenery. But the most striking element for me is the warm and welcoming people - always ready with a smile and a ‘salaam aleikum.’

Australia was one of the first countries to recognise Pakistan in 1947, though our people to people ties go back to the 1800s. Camel traders from Balochistan were critical in transporting goods across our deserts. Today almost 100,000 Pakistanis call Australia home and make a critical contribution to our multicultural society.

We are also proud to host thousands of Pakistani students enjoying our great cities and world class universities.