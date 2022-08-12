PESHAWAR: Ms Nasira Sajjad, an academician and former principal of the Municipal Girls College, Peshawar, passed away here on Thursday.

Her funeral prayer was offered the same day and she was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard.

A large number of people, including relatives, well-wishers and literati attended the last funeral rites of the deceased who was the widow of a noted Urdu and Hindko poet, Sajjad Babar.

Some of the grieving family members included Syed Asad Bukhari of Searle Pakistan, Major Tanveer of the Pakistan Army, Tanveer Ahmed Khan of the Muslim Commercial Bank, senior dermatologist Dr Jameel Ahmed Sabri, Dr Haroon Sabri and Javed Ahmed Sabri.

Rasm-e-Qul will be offered today (Friday) after the Asr prayers at the Red Rose Gathering Hall, opposite City Railway Station on Dilzak Road, Peshawar.