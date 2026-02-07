Kaley Cuoco recalls her divorce with Karl Cook: 'I was gonna die'

Kaley Cuoco recalls her divorce with Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco has finally broken the silence on her divorce from Karl Cook.

During an appearance on the latest episode of the Drew Barrymore Show, the 40-year-old actress opened up about difficulties she experienced following her 2022 divorce.

"I had like the crazy story when this is a handful of years ago, when I said that I was going through my divorce... it was the premiere of the second season of Flight Attendant," said Kaley.

The actress further shared, "I woke up that morning, I was so depressed and so sad I couldn't even breathe, and I was just lying on the floor. I literally thought I was gonna die, I really did."

"I said, 'What am I doing?' And it was like the worst morning of my life, but knowing the night was coming, it was supposed to be the best night of my life. It's so crazy those things sometimes happen at the same time," continued Kaley.

The Big Bang Theory alum added that her team stepping in to help her get ready for the premiere.

"I couldn't get up," she said. "I'm like, 'I can't go. I can't go anywhere.' I just blew up my life. My life's over. I truly thought that."

At the time, Kaley thought she was "never tied the knot again."

"I knew when I was lying on that floor in my house, I thought, 'Oh my God, this is what they talk about. This is the lowest point I could get,' " the 8 Simple Rules actress said, before sharing that she met her now-fiancé, Tom Pelphrey, just three weeks later.

"That's, like, supposed to be the best night ever of my career, and I literally saw my soul leave my body," added Kaley. "It still chokes me up because I can remember it so clearly, but it made me a whole new person."

For those unversed, Kaley and Tom got engaged in August 2024. The couple shares a daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.