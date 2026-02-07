Epstein probe: Bill, Hillary Clinton call for public testimony hearing

Bill and Hillary Clinton have pushed for a public hearing on Epstein-related testimony after the former US President and his wife Hillary Clinton agreed to testify in a congressional probe.

Earlier on Thursday, the former US Secretary of State also urged the House Committee on Oversight’s chair James Comer to conduct a public testimony hearing instead of Epstein investigation deposition.

Taking to X platform Hillary pressed to “stop the games” and wrote, “You love to talk about transparency. There’s nothing more transparent than a public hearing, cameras on. We will be there.”

Following Hillary's tweet, Bill also posted on X, “I will not sit idly as they use me as a prop in a closed-door kangaroo court by a Republican Party running scared.”

“If they want answers, let’s stop the games & do this the right way: in a public hearing, where the American people can see for themselves what this is really about,” he added.

The former president called for complete transparency during the hearing and slammed Comer for arranging “behind closed doors” testimony.

"I have called for the full release of the Epstein files. I have provided a sworn statement of what I know. And just this week, I’ve agreed to appear in person before the committee. But it’s still not enough for Republicans on the House Oversight Committee," Bill said.

Hours before the Clintons’ tweets, the Oversight Committee chair declared that “the investigation is not dictated by the Clintons and depositions are on video for all to see.”

Hillary Clinton’s deposition is scheduled on February 26 followed by Bill’s on the very next day.

Earlier, the Clintons were not ready to appear before the House Oversight Committee. In the backdrop of the Clintons' unwillingness, the Congress decided to hold a contempt vote that would lead to criminal charges.

The testimony revolves around clarifying Bill Clinton’s alleged links with the late convicted sex offender, Jaffery Epstein.

In the early 2000s, Bill Clinton was reported to fly on Epstein's plane several times after leaving the Presidential office.

The US Department of Justice released three millions documents related to Epstein, exposing Epstein's links to many high-profile figures.