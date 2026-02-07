Brooklyn Beckham considers adoption as Nicola Peltz can't carry a baby

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz want to start a family amid an ongoing feud with their family.

On Friday, an insider spilled to The Sun that the eldest son of the Beckham family and his wife are reportedly planning to adopt a child.

As per the outlet, Brooklyn has had “several conversations” with the Transformers actress about expanding their family.

"This is a subject Nicola and Brooklyn firmly align on: they both want a brood of children, and for at least one to be adopted," the source said.

"They both know they come from a place of unimagined privilege and therefore strongly want to give back; offer a disadvantaged baby or child the best possible life," continued the confidant. They have talked extensively about it."

The insider further told the outlet that Nicola "has just dropped down to 90lbs for her latest movie role so having a child that is biologically hers right now seems out of the question."

Last month, Brooklyn hinted at having children with Nicola.

"I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief," he penned on his damning post. "My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."

For those unversed, Brooklyn and Nicola exchanged vows in April 2022.