Expert discusses 'complications' of measles outbreak

Health officials have issued a warning of "irreversible" neurological damage in children as measles-related hospitalizations increase in the state.

Of the 876 confirmed cases in the state’s outbreak, at least 19 patients have been admitted with serious complications.

In a briefing, state epidemiologist Linda Bell said, "Some of these complications include measles encephalitis, or inflammation of the brain, in children and pneumonia.”

She also emphasized on the fact that the complication is particularly dangerous for young patients, explaining, "Any time you have inflammation of the brain ... there can be long-term consequences, things like developmental delays and impacts on the neurologic system that can be irreversible.”

As per CDC data, even though the state does not track every medical complication systematically, pneumonia is known to be the leading cause of measles-related death among young children, affecting approximately one in every 20 infected minors.

The measles outbreak also poses a risk to expectant mothers because the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine cannot be administered during pregnancy, several exposed women recently required emergency treatment with immune globulin to provide "passive immunity."

Bell acknowledged that it is absolutely crucial to "protect them against the high risk of complications during pregnancy and to protect their newborn babies."

The measles virus is highly contagious, capable of lingering in the air for up to two hours after an infected person has left a room, experts say.

This year, South Carolina saw a historic surge in vaccinations, particularly in January. It is worth mentioning that Spartanburg County saw a 162% increase in MMR vaccinations compared to the previous year.

"I’m hoping that what we can attribute [the vaccine surge] to is a wider recognition of the threat of this disease circulating in our communities and the desire for people to be protected against the complications," Bell said in the briefing.

As far as the encephalitis and pneumonia fears, "these are complications we hope to prevent," she added.

"Increasing vaccination coverage protects those who cannot be vaccinated, like young infants, pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems,” Linda Bell concluded.