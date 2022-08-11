Terrorism has potential to destabilise region: COAS

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.— AFP

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has termed terrorism a global threat that has the potential to destabilise the region and called for a well-coordinated response to counter it.



As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS said this during a meeting with Commander Iraqi Navy Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid.

The military’s media wing said that the officials discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security issues and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration. The army chief assured the visiting official that Pakistan values its ties with Iraq and acknowledged the sacrifices rendered by the Iraqi nation in fighting terrorism.

On the other hand, Lieutenant General Al Zayid acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistani armed forces and also offered condolence on the loss of precious lives during a helicopter crash in Balochistan.



He appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability and also pledged to enhance military cooperation between the two forces.

Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached the United Kingdom on an official visit. The COAS will attend the passing-out parade at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, as the chief guest. The COAS will also call on military leadership of the UK during the visit, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said. Meanwhile, Iraqi Navy Commander Lieutenant General Ahmed Jasim Maarij Abdullah Al Zayid called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of professional and mutual interest. The Iraqi commander acknowledged PAF’s rising indigenous capacity in the aviation field. The air chief said that Pakistan and Iraq have longstanding religious and cultural bonds manifest through strong military ties between the two countries. The air chief further said, “Pakistan values its deep-rooted relations with Iraq which are based on convergence on all important issues relating to operations and training, evolving paradigm of warfare, emerging technological challenges, counter security measures and regional peace & stability.”