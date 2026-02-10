Why Prince William ground breaking Saudi tour is important

Prince William is facing a tour few days ahead as he makes his first official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The Prince of Wales, who was welcomed by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz this week, is striving to foster diplomatic relationship with the country.

"The fact that he’s a prince and the future king matters enormously," a diplomatic source said. "That really counts for them. They both want to make this work. They want it to be a friendship that lasts."

In their first public statement on the issue, the couple's spokesperson said Prince William and Princess Catherine were "focused on the victims" in light of information contained in the newly released nedocuments in the US. The statement comes during Wiliam's visit to Saudi Arabia.

"I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the Waleses said.