Why Prince William ground breaking Saudi tour is important
Prince William’s ongoing Saudi tour holds a lot of importance for diplomatic forums
Prince William is facing a tour few days ahead as he makes his first official visit to Saudi Arabia.
The Prince of Wales, who was welcomed by the Deputy Governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz this week, is striving to foster diplomatic relationship with the country.
"The fact that he’s a prince and the future king matters enormously," a diplomatic source said. "That really counts for them. They both want to make this work. They want it to be a friendship that lasts."
In their first public statement on the issue, the couple's spokesperson said Prince William and Princess Catherine were "focused on the victims" in light of information contained in the newly released nedocuments in the US. The statement comes during Wiliam's visit to Saudi Arabia.
"I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations. Their thoughts remain focused on the victims," the Waleses said.
-
Prince Harry under a lot of stress as Meghan Markle makes bizarre demands
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's subtle break from disgraced parents exposed
-
King Charles takes a major step to keep horrified Prince William out of the loop on Andrew: Insider
-
‘Andrew crisis follows King Charles everywhere now’
-
Prince Harry, Meghan’s Hollywood party drama exposes chaotic PR strategy
-
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince William, Kate Middleton statement on Epstein scandal
-
Andrew 'must' apologize not wider Royal family for Jeffrey Epstein links
-
Beatrice, Eugenie blindsided by extent of Sarah Ferguson’s Epstein links