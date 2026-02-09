Logan Paul's bodyguard hits fan on Super Bowl day

Fans descend on Logan Paul as his bodyguard shoves them

Logan Paul, like several other celebrities, attended the Super Bowl. But his overexcited fans made his exit with his wife, Nina Agdal, difficult shortly after the match.

In the clip, his admirers, in swarms, descended upon him for selfies, leaving the WWE superstar visibly uncomfortable.

In the group, an overzealous fan gets too close to the pair for a photo, prompting Paul's bodyguard to intervene immediately.

He shoved him, but the person kept getting close to the couple.

TMZ, the outlet that obtained the video, also notes the wrestler, though, enjoyed the game in the Bay Area, where the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots.

However, what attracted the most attention was not his chaotic exit from the stadium but his disagreement with his brother, Jake Paul, over Bad Bunny's performance in the Super Bowl halftime show.

The WWE star, who has a home in Puerto Rico, says, “I love my brother but I don’t agree with this."

"Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island,” he writes on X.

His tweet was in response to Paul earlier stating on social media, “Purposefully turning off the halftime show, Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them). You are their benefit. Realize you have power. Turn off this halftime.”

The YouTube star also called out Bad Bunny, calling him “a fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America. I cannot support that."

It is worth noting that Bunny was born in Puerto Rico, but he is a U.S. citizen.