Kim Kardashian's plans with Lewis Hamilton after Super Bowl meet-up

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are reportedly planning another get-together following their latest public appearance during Super Bowl LX.

As dating rumors continue to circulate after their reportedly “romantic” Paris trip earlier this month, the reality star and the Formula 1 champion were spotted together at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, February 8. A source told People that while both attended the game independently, the timing allowed their plans to overlap and turn into an informal date.

“They were both going to the game anyway,” the insider said, adding that they spent time together in the same suite with a large group of friends. “It wasn’t a formal date—more of a relaxed, friends-focused setting. Kim enjoyed having some one-on-one time with him, too. They have plans to see each other again soon.”

Kardashian, 45, finalised her divorce from Kanye West in 2022 and has since been linked to Pete Davidson and, more recently, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. According to the source, however, Hamilton appears to stand apart.

“She’s gone on dates and met people over the years, but he’s the first guy she’s really been into in a long time,” the insider said. “She’s always liked him. There’s a comfort level because they’ve known each other for years. He makes her feel safe, and she genuinely enjoys his company.”

The source emphasised that Kardashian is not placing expectations on the relationship. “Her life is centered in Los Angeles, her kids, and her work. She’s taking things moment by moment.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian and Hamilton were filmed arriving at a Paris hotel together after reportedly traveling from the UK on a private jet, a meeting another source described as romantic. The pair have been friends for over a decade and have appeared together at multiple high-profile events over the years.