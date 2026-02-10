‘Disgraced’ Andrew still has power to shake King Charles’ reign: Expert

Prince Andrew still poses a huge threat to King Charles despite his embarrassing ongoing scandal surrounding ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Following his sudden move from Royal Lodge to smaller residence in Norfolk, Andrew has lost much of his staff and some other royal privileges, noted an expert.

Despite this, TalkTV host Mark Dolan said “disgraced” Andrew shows no public remorse and it does not look like that he reflected on his actions.

He claimed that the royal family know “that there's more stuff coming about Andrew,” adding that they are “well aware of it”

“They are doing everything they can to distance themselves from him, which is part of the reason why Charles has removed so many of Andrew's staff," Dolan added.

He continued, "These people have been paid off handsomely. Andrew used to have about 30 staff and 12 people in the communications department.

“Now he's going to be going down to three staff."

He further warned that Charles should beware of Andrew because he could still sit for a tell-all interview exposing royal secrets.

"The danger for Charles is that Andrew still has a few potential weapons up his sleeve. And one would be a tell-all interview,” the expert said.

“Another would be a book, and it can't be ruled out. So Charles is between a rock and a hard place now."