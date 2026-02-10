King Charles charms crowds during Lancashire tour

King Charles visited Lancashire to celebrate farming, food, and community spirit.

The monarch left locals delighted by his down-to-earth approach and genuine interest in the rural life.

On Monday, the official Instagram handle of the royal family posted a glimpse from Charles' trip to farming heartland.

Charles began his tour at Clitheroe Auction Mart, and visited Butlers Cheese next, and then, Salmesbury Hall. He then concluded his visit at Clitheroe train station, where crowds gathered to greet King Charles.

Details in the caption of the post read, "The King visited Lancashire to celebrate farming, food and community."

It read further, "At Clitheroe Auction Mart, His Majesty met farmers, toured the livestock area and learnt about support from rural charities."

Adding, "The King met farmhouse cheesemakers at fourth-generation family business @butlerscheese."

"At the 700-year-old Salmesbury Hall, His Majesty met local business owners, trustees and volunteers helping to preserve the historic building," the caption continued.

It concluded with a thank you message that read, "Thank you to everyone who came to meet The King at Clitheroe train station!"

The video clip showed King Charles wearing a warm smile as he marked the special visit and interacted with workers and visitors.