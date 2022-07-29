Chinese envoy meets COAS Bajwa to discuss defence collaboration

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa (right) meets Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong (left) at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, on August 10, 2021. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong held a meeting Thursday to discuss several issues, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The ISPR, in a statement, said both the officials discussed matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and regional security.

The COAS told the envoy that Pakistan values China's role in global and regional affairs and that it looks forward to enhancing the strategic partnership.

The army chief reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace and stability in the region.

The envoy thanked COAS for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

Ambassador Rong also assured of playing his role in further improving diplomatic cooperation with Islamabad at all levels.