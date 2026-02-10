Why King Charles has ‘no choice’ over Andrew problem

King Charles has no choice but to look after his estranged brother, Andrew.

His Majesty will have to take care of Andrew’s financials as he undergoes exile.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe tells Mirror: “I think The King will pay what needs to be paid and will fund his brother, in a way he's kind of got no choice."

Larcombe continued: “Andrew can't end up homeless and on the streets, much as the public might like that to happen."

“But what can Andrew do? He can't get a job somewhere. He can't deliver parcels to make ends meet. He's sort of stuck so King Charles will still financially support him, but what that will look like, who knows?"

"I think with the latest tranche of emails, it definitely just stinks, it's rotten, you know,” he concluded.

