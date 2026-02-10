Why King Charles has ‘no choice’ over Andrew problem
King Charles is stuck amid Andrew’s crisis and his role as a brother
King Charles has no choice but to look after his estranged brother, Andrew.
His Majesty will have to take care of Andrew’s financials as he undergoes exile.
Royal expert Duncan Larcombe tells Mirror: “I think The King will pay what needs to be paid and will fund his brother, in a way he's kind of got no choice."
Larcombe continued: “Andrew can't end up homeless and on the streets, much as the public might like that to happen."
“But what can Andrew do? He can't get a job somewhere. He can't deliver parcels to make ends meet. He's sort of stuck so King Charles will still financially support him, but what that will look like, who knows?"
"I think with the latest tranche of emails, it definitely just stinks, it's rotten, you know,” he concluded.
The 77-year-old royal is said to be following in his beloved daughter-in-law Princess Kate's footsteps by drawing courage from an unlikely figure outside the royal household as he continues cancer treatment.
He is surely being backed up by his wife Queen Camilla as a steadfast companion. However, Carole Middleton has also been a great source of courage for the monarch as she helped Kate win her fight against cancer.
Her bond with the King reportedly devoloped during a turbulent year for the royal family, marked by dual cancer diagnoses for the monarch and the Princess of Wales.
-
Real reason Prince William, Kate broke silence on Andrew scandal revealed
-
King Charles speaks out over Andrew's scandal: 'Stand ready to help police'
-
Prince Harry under a lot of stress as Meghan Markle makes bizarre demands
-
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's subtle break from disgraced parents exposed
-
King Charles takes a major step to keep horrified Prince William out of the loop on Andrew: Insider
-
‘Andrew crisis follows King Charles everywhere now’
-
Prince Harry, Meghan’s Hollywood party drama exposes chaotic PR strategy
-
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince William, Kate Middleton statement on Epstein scandal