AOC blasts Jake Paul over Bad Bunny slight: 'He makes you look small'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Jake Paul for calling Bad Bunny 'fake American'

Jake Paul, a popular YouTube star, found himself in hot water shortly after tweeting to slam Bad Bunny's Super Bowl performance while also calling him a "fake American."



As the criticism of him mounts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is a member of the House of Representatives, adds her part to the mix.

She points out how could Paul criticize Bunny, given that he has moved to Puerto Rico "to avoid paying your taxes while kids across America go hungry?”

In contrast, Cortez says, “Benito actually funds low income kids’ access to arts and sports programs, while you defund them,” the New York Democrat said, using Bad Bunny’s given first name. “Of course you’re mad. He makes you look small.”

Even Paul's brother, Logan Paul, distanced himself from his views, saying, “I love my brother but I don’t agree with this. Puerto Ricans are Americans & I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island."

In the wake of mounting criticism, Paul walked back a bit from his previous statement, where he said, "Let’s rally together and show big corporations they can’t just do whatever they want without consequences (which equals viewership for them). You are their benefit. Realize you have power."

He now says, Bunny is “not a fake citizen obviously [because he’s] Puerto Rican and I love Puerto Rico and all Americans who support the country. Moreso Bunny is fake bc of his values and criticism of our great country."

It is worth noting that Bunny and Cortez were born in Puerto Rico, which is a U.S. territory, and whoever is born there is a U.S. citizen.