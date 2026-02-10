'God of War' announces casting major key role in Prime Video show

Prime Video show 'God of War' cast Callum Vinson as Atreus

Prime Video has recently green-lighted a God of War adaptation, a popular game show that has enthralled gamers for years.



The action-adventure game mostly revolves around a father-son duo, named Kratos and Atrues.

Now, the series has announced it has cast Callum Vinson as Atrues.

Callum Vinson

He will play the 10-year-old, a skilled archer but raised away from violence. The description further portrays him as a curious fellow eager to explore what lies beyond his home in the forest.

However, after his mother Faye's death, Atrues met his father, Kratos (Ryan Hurst), whose approval he desperately sought, leading him to prove his mettle in the wild.

Apart from Hurst and Vinsen, the God of War starred Max Parker as Heimdall, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.

The God of War is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in 2027 or 2028.

Vinson, meanwhile, has previously starred in Peacock's Long Bright River. In addition, he also plays a role in season three of Netflix's series The Night Agent.