King Charles speaks out over Andrew's scandal: 'Stand ready to help police'

Buckingham Palace releases statement over cooperation with police over Andrew scandal

King Charles has spoken out about his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, and his scandal, saying he is ready to cooperate if approached by the police.

A spokesman from Buckingham Palace says, “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct."

"While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect," the statement continues.

"As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse," the message concludes.

It is worth noting that Thames Valley Police has so far not approached the Palace over claims that Andrew, when he was the UK's trade envoy, shared classified reports with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Charles' statement follows criticism from a section of the public calling for him to take stricter action against his disgraced brother.

Robert Jobson, a royal author, recently tweeted that the monarch is reportedly facing mounting pressure over Andrew's scandal after he was heckled twice in a week.

“Epstein crisis follows the King everywhere now. BREAKING: King Charles was heckled about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Jeffrey Epstein for the second time in a week during a visit to Clitheroe, Lancashire," the tweet read.

The latest incident took place during the monarch's arrival at Clitheroe train station in Lancashire, where a member of an anti-monarchy group shouted, "How long have you known about Andrew?"

The heckling offers a window into the growing frustration of the public, who say the royal family should speak out about Andrew's ties to Epstein.