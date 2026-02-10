Shamed Andrew wants ‘grand coffin’ despite tainting nation

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is unaware of the harm he has caused to the reputation of the monarchy.

The former Duke of York is delusional and thinks of himself still an important figure in the British monarchy.

An insider told the Daily Mail: "He envisaged a grand affair in St George's Chapel in Windsor, televised to a grieving nation, but his plans have been put in the shredder."

Meanwhile, expert Andrew Lownie said: "He's such a narcissist that he still doesn't feel the need to apologise. I don't think he's ever going to accept he's wrong because he suffers from an absolute lack of self-awareness.”

The author added: “I think he still feels he's invincible. He sees himself as an innocent man, traduced."