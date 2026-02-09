Real reason Prince William, Kate broke silence on Andrew scandal revealed
Prince William and Kate Middleton said they stand with victims amid ongoing Andrew scandal
Prince William and Kate Middleton are believed to have broken their silence on the Andrew scandal to stop the controversy from overshadowing the Prince of Wales’ growing role on the global stage.
According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the Prince and Princess of Wales wants to protect the future of the monarchy.
Speaking with The Mirror, Grant suggested that the couple understands how serious the situation has become and wants to make it clear where they stand especially because William has landed in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit to the region.
Sharing his stance on the statement shared by Kensington Palace, he said, “I’m not surprised. While William has been distancing himself from this as much as he can, there have been moments that have made his feelings clear - like their frosty exchange at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.
“William will want absolutely nothing to do with his uncle, and Kate will be the same. They will want to be actively distancing themselves from Andrew and Sarah Ferguson,” he added.
“The fact he’s come out publicly says a lot. I think they know the seriousness of this. The late Queen’s famous motto was of course ‘never complain, never explain’ - but William is very different.
“He wants to face these things full on. He doesn’t want to mess around or just put his head in the sand.”
“William’s trip to Saudi Arabia is massive, it’s a huge deal for the Royal Family and the country. William will want to make sure this doesn’t overshadow the trip.
“He’s speaking out because he doesn't want his uncle to overshadow this. I believe William is doing this to protect - and at this point potentially save - the Royal Family. That’s why he has spoken out.”
Prince Harry under a lot of stress as Meghan Markle makes bizarre demands
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie's subtle break from disgraced parents exposed
King Charles takes a major step to keep horrified Prince William out of the loop on Andrew: Insider
‘Andrew crisis follows King Charles everywhere now’
Prince Harry, Meghan’s Hollywood party drama exposes chaotic PR strategy
Anti-monarchy group reacts to Prince William, Kate Middleton statement on Epstein scandal
Andrew 'must' apologize not wider Royal family for Jeffrey Epstein links
Beatrice, Eugenie blindsided by extent of Sarah Ferguson’s Epstein links