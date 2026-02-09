Real reason Prince William, Kate broke silence on Andrew scandal revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton are believed to have broken their silence on the Andrew scandal to stop the controversy from overshadowing the Prince of Wales’ growing role on the global stage.

According to former royal butler Grant Harrold, the Prince and Princess of Wales wants to protect the future of the monarchy.

Speaking with The Mirror, Grant suggested that the couple understands how serious the situation has become and wants to make it clear where they stand especially because William has landed in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit to the region.

Sharing his stance on the statement shared by Kensington Palace, he said, “I’m not surprised. While William has been distancing himself from this as much as he can, there have been moments that have made his feelings clear - like their frosty exchange at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.

“William will want absolutely nothing to do with his uncle, and Kate will be the same. They will want to be actively distancing themselves from Andrew and Sarah Ferguson,” he added.

“The fact he’s come out publicly says a lot. I think they know the seriousness of this. The late Queen’s famous motto was of course ‘never complain, never explain’ - but William is very different.

“He wants to face these things full on. He doesn’t want to mess around or just put his head in the sand.”

“William’s trip to Saudi Arabia is massive, it’s a huge deal for the Royal Family and the country. William will want to make sure this doesn’t overshadow the trip.

“He’s speaking out because he doesn't want his uncle to overshadow this. I believe William is doing this to protect - and at this point potentially save - the Royal Family. That’s why he has spoken out.”