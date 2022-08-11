Raza out for golden duck as Zimbabwe lose ODI to Bangladesh

HARARE: Sikandar Raza’s golden run ended with a golden duck as his Zimbabwe side lost by 105 runs to Bangladesh on Wednesday in a dead-rubber third one-day international in Harare.

An unbeaten 85 by Afif Hossain lifted Bangladesh to 256-9 in 50 overs when put in to bat and Mustafizur Rahman then took 4-17 as Zimbabwe were all out for just 151 in 32.2 overs.

Pakistan-born Raza batted superbly in guiding Zimbabwe to a winning 2-0 lead in the series last weekend, hitting unbeaten knocks of 135 and 117 in superb run chases for two five-wicket victories.

But the 36-year-old, whose childhood dream to be a fighter pilot in the Pakistan Air Force was dashed by an eyesight glitch, finally met his match in ODI debutant Ebadot Hossain.

Facing his first ball with Zimbabwe reeling at 17-3, Raza fell victim to an inswinging yorker that flattened the middle and off stumps.

Zimbabwe were heading for a hiding as subsequent wickets fell cheaply until tail-enders Richard Ngarava and Victor Nyauchi came together and put on 68 for the final wicket. Unbeaten top scorer Ngarava made 34, including a six and six fours, while Nyauchi contributed 26.

Apart from the four wickets of Mustafizur, Ebadot and Taijal Islam captured two each for the tourists. Hossain faced 81 balls and struck two sixes and six fours as seventh-ranked Bangladesh -- eight places above Zimbabwe -- regained some pride at the end of the six-match visit to southern Africa.

Opener Anamul Haque was the other visiting batsman to post a half-century, scoring 76 before edging a Luke Jongwe delivery outside off stump to debutant wicketkeeper Clive Madande.