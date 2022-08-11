Remembering their service

Negative propaganda spread by some social media influencers regarding the army helicopter crash has hurt the sentiments of the nation. The services which the security forces have provided to the nation are unparalleled. The army has been playing a great role not only in defence of the motherland, but also in helping people during natural disasters. Therefore, we are indebted to our martyrs and should take pride in our army.
Saima Gul
Swat
