 
close
Friday August 05, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Partly cloudy

By Our Correspondent
August 05, 2022

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dalbandin and Nokkundi where mercury reached 42°C while in Lahore, it was 35.2°C and minimum was 27°C.

Comments