Project launched to reconstruct water courses

PESHAWAR: On Farm Water Management Wing of Agriculture Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Thursday launched a Water Courses Project to conserve water and to increase agricultural production.
The launching ceremony was attended by Director General on Farm Management, Javaid Iqbal; Director General Agriculture Extension, Jan Muhammad; Director General Research, Abdul Bari and Director Agriculture, Shams Khattak.
Speaking on the occasion, Javaid Iqbal said that the water management courses project was aimed to conserve water keeping in view its utility and importance for human life and agriculture.
He said that under the project 13 water courses will be fixed and added that it would decrease wastage of water and help reclamation of arid land.
He told that 80 percent of the cost would be borne by the provincial government while the remaining 20 percent would be contributed by farmers.
He said that it would not only increase production but would also strengthen the economic condition of farmers.
