Nasir, Faiza win opening match

From our correspondent

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan took a bright start in the mixed doubles squash event of the Commonwealth Games when Nasir Iqbal and Faiza Zafar defeated Sinaly Chanithma and Shamil Wakeel of Sri Lanka 2-0 in the round of 32 here at the University of Birmingham squash arena on Wednesday.

The set scores remained 11-10, 11-5.

Nasir and Faiza will now meet New Zealand’s Joelle King and Paul Coll in the next round on Thursday (today).

However, the other Pakistani pair of Tayyab Aslam and Amna Fayyaz went down to Barbados' Meagan Best and Khamal Cumberbatch 0-2 in the round of 32 with the set scores being 6-11, 6-11.

In men’s doubles on Thursday, Nasir Iqbal and Tayyab Aslam will compete against Ghana’s Evans Ayih and Clement Anafo.