Asia Cup 2022 schedule announced

DUBAI: Arch-rivals Pakistan and India will face each other for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the Asia Cup on August 28 in Dubai, a day after the tournament begins with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan.

Bangladesh open their campaign against Afghanistan on August 30 in Sharjah.

The main tournament will feature six teams divided into two groups. India, Pakistan and the qualifier are in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan form Group B. Each team plays within the group once.

The UAE, Kuwait, Singapore and Hong Kong will play a qualifying round. The winner will join India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the main tournament.

The top two teams qualify for the Super 4 round where the teams play against each other in league format again before the final where the top two will feature.

The final of Asia Cup 2022 is set to be played on September 11.

The tournament was moved out of Sri Lanka to the UAE last week.

India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, which was last played in 2018 in an ODI format.

Group A:

India v Pakistan: 28 August, Dubai

India v Qualifier: 31 August, Duabi

Pakistan v Qulaifier: 2 September, Sharjah

Group B:

Sri Lanka v Afghanistan: 27 August, Dubai

Bangladesh v Afghanistan, 30 August, Sharjah

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, 1 September, Dubai

Final: 11 September, Dubai