Food delivery rider killed during Maymar mugging bid

A food delivery rider was shot dead for offering resistance to a mugging bid in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the city. Police said the incident took place in the early hours of Monday near Afghan Cut within the limits of the Site Superhighway police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the crime scene and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the victim was identified as Shahab Bahadur, 38, son of Sher Afzal.

Police said the deceased used to work as a rider at an online food delivery company near the Airport area and the incident occurred when after completing his duty, he was returning home in Bahadur Goth on a motorcycle when unidentified suspects shot and killed him.

He was shot once and died on the spot. Police said the incident occurred over offering resistance during a mugging bid but the suspects did not steal the wallet and mobile phone.

Police said no case had been registered as the family had said they would register a case after the burial. Further investigations are under way. Separately, a man identified as Noor Khan, son of Anar Khan, was wounded after he offered resistance during a mugging bid near the Jamali flyover on the Super Highway within the limits of the Sacchal police station. He was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

Similarly, Farooq, son of Idrees, was also shot and injured for offering resistance during a mugging bid in the Macchar Colony area within the jurisdiction of the Docks police station.

The injured person was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Meanwhile, two more people were wounded in a firing incident during a clash in Hassan Noman Colony within the limits of the Sohrab Goth police station. The injured persons were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment where they were identified as Jamal Khan and Zarbat Khan. Police said the incident occurred during a clash. Further investigations are under way.