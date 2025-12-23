Sarah Ferguson’s thoughts towards ‘unfair’ King Charles take a nosedive

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York and ex-wife of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has a lot of pent up frustration towards the Royal Family its being said.

The allegation that exposed these alleged feelings have been shared with Star Magazine.

In regards to everything the source said, “To strip away Andrew’s birthright and toss him out feels unfair.”

Especially since he “is ranting that this is the last thing his mother would have wanted” behind the scenes since it happened.

For those still unversed with the stripping of titles, Andrew has not only lost the title of Prince, but his dukedom, and even all of the military honors he accumulated during his tenure.

However, King Charles is not to only one on the ex-Yorks’ radar because “Sarah and Andrew think Charles is weak and unwilling to stand up to his own son,” the outlet previously reported.

A lot of issues are even started to emerge between Sarah, Andrew and their daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie because “Eugenie and Beatrice came close to losing their titles over the Epstein scandal.”

That is precisely why “they’re being courteous towards their folks but keeping them at arm’s length.”

In terms of Sarah’s own fall from grace and the implications its had on her extreme spending habits, as exposed back in 2010 when she was ousted for selling access to Andrew for $750,000, according to GB News.

“Sarah finds it very hard to say no if there’s money involved,” the source admits regarding all of that. “Sarah’s set-up at Royal Lodge was ideal and she thought she’d be there until she died. She didn’t anticipate having to pay bills at this stage in life and she has no prospects. She’s not prepared.”

All this comes months after the ex-Duchess was exposed for having had a correspondence with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein all along, despite having denied any involvement previously. However, her emails to the financier were even leaked by the Mail on Sunday and revealed an apology to this “supreme friend” because she had used the word ‘pedophile’ for him when renouncing any association on public forums.

Sarah Ferguson’s Email to Jeffrey Epstein in Full:

“As you know, I did not, absolutely not, say the ‘P word’ about you but understand it was reported that I did. I know you feel hellaciously let down by me. You have always been a steadfast, generous and supreme friend to me and my family.”