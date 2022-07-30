Instigating instability

This refers to the news report ‘Can talk with TTP and Baloch, Sindhi nationalists but not with thieves: Imran Khan’ (July 28, 2022). Since losing power, Imran Khan has labelled the leaders of the coalition government as thieves. Despite his claims, he has failed to provide evidence. He has also been conducting protests against the sitting government, particularly in Punjab.
The former prime minister’s remarks about the sitting government and concerned authorities further complicates the political instability, increasing the difference of opinion between the people.
Bakhtiyar Phullan
Turbat
Imran Khan once claimed that he would not even appoint Sheikh Rashid as his ‘Chapraasi’. In 2018, Imran appointed...
The Chaudhrys of Gujrat are among those that personify the political status-quo in Pakistan. However, it would seem we...
This refers to the news report ‘Can talk with TTP and Baloch, Sindhi nationalists but not with thieves: Imran...
The condition of our environment is worsening, vindicating the warnings of those organizations that focus on climate...
This letter refers to the article ‘Runaway dollar: best solution for privately held dollars’ by Jan Achakzai....
Sindh Minister of Education and Literacy Syed Sardar Ali Shah has announced his department’s intention to recruit...
Comments