Instigating instability

This refers to the news report ‘Can talk with TTP and Baloch, Sindhi nationalists but not with thieves: Imran Khan’ (July 28, 2022). Since losing power, Imran Khan has labelled the leaders of the coalition government as thieves. Despite his claims, he has failed to provide evidence. He has also been conducting protests against the sitting government, particularly in Punjab.

The former prime minister’s remarks about the sitting government and concerned authorities further complicates the political instability, increasing the difference of opinion between the people.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat