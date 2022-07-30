Security for Muharram processions, Majalis ordered

LAHORE : Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has directed the police officers to devise a comprehensive strategy and utilise all available resources for providing foolproof security to all mourning processions and Majalis in all districts of the province during Muharram.

He issued these instructions to the RPOs, DPOs of the province while presiding over the RPOs Conference held at the Central Police Office on Friday. During the conference, IG Punjab was told that 9,292 processions and 37,223 Majalis would be held during Muharram, according to which 176,477 officers, personnel and volunteers for security of mourning processions whereas 194,086 officers, personnel and police volunteers will perform security duties of Majalis. IG Punjab directed to ensure four-layered security for sensitive and A-category Imambargahs, Ashura processions and Majalis especially in sensitive cities including Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.