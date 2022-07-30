Security for Muharram processions, Majalis ordered

LAHORE : Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar has directed the police officers to devise a comprehensive strategy and utilise all available resources for providing foolproof security to all mourning processions and Majalis in all districts of the province during Muharram.
He issued these instructions to the RPOs, DPOs of the province while presiding over the RPOs Conference held at the Central Police Office on Friday. During the conference, IG Punjab was told that 9,292 processions and 37,223 Majalis would be held during Muharram, according to which 176,477 officers, personnel and volunteers for security of mourning processions whereas 194,086 officers, personnel and police volunteers will perform security duties of Majalis. IG Punjab directed to ensure four-layered security for sensitive and A-category Imambargahs, Ashura processions and Majalis especially in sensitive cities including Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Gujranwala.
LAHORE : A Non-Profit Organisation has planned a setup for providing free-of-cost education to out-of-school...
LAHORE: Experts in a seminar have said that young generation during education should be guided for employment in the...
LAHORE : The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has interacted to provide a cumulative financial relief worth Rs25.25...
LAHORE : The University of Okara and the National Skills University , Islamabad, have inked an MoU to initiate and...
LAHORE : Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that public relief is the utmost priority of the Punjab...
LAHORE : Commissioner Lahore Capt M Usman said that a grand ceremony would be held in Hazoori Bagh, Lahore Fort in...
Comments