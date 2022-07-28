Indigenous species being planted under monsoon campaign

Islamabad : The monsoon tree plantation campaign is underway and there are so many teams that are currently busy in planting indigenous plants in various areas of the capital city.

According to the details, the Environment Wing of the civic agency has selected the local plant species for the plantation campaign in light of directives given by the health authorities.

The plants species being planted in green belts include Siris, Jacaranda, Sapium, Kachna, Amatas, Gul Nishter, Silver Oak, Arjun, Ficus Pelicon, Sukh Chain, Dhak, Pear, Plum, Peaches ,Tecoma stans and Holmskiodia; in median strips include Alstonia, Amaltas, Kachnar, Largestromia, Stercolia, Brochicotton, Citrus and Washingtonia Palms, Ficus hawi, Bougainvillea, Casia glauca, Plambago, Hypericum, Hamelia pattens, Jatropha, Erithrina blacki, Hibiscus, Psuedonia, Silvery, Duranta and Roses; in avenues include Chir pine, Jacoranda, Almltas, Kachnar, Fiddle wood and Kanak champa; on streets include Celtis, Arjun, Silver Oaks and Ficus Pelicon; in parks include Ficus pelican, Sukh chain, Michelia, Hibisucs, Fics Green and Ficus hawi; at parking lots include Bakain, Sukh Chain, Ficus Retusa and Bischofia; and plants being planted in house fronts include Alstonia, Plumaria Obtusa, Magnolia, Ponsitea, Ashok, Peaches, Moraya and Palms.

The climate change ministry is also providing support to the civic agency because this plantation drive is also a part of green initiatives taken by the federal government in the last few years.