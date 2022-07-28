Martinez completes transfer from Ajax to Man Utd

LONDON: Manchester United on Wednesday completed the signing of Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez from Ajax for a fee that could reach nearly £57 million.

The 24-year-old, who won two Eredivisie titles under new United boss Erik ten Hag in Amsterdam, has signed a contract until 2027 at Old Trafford, with the option of a further 12 months.

Ajax said they had agreed a transfer fee of 57.37 million euros ($58.2 million, £48.3 million) with United.

Including variables, that amount could increase to 67.37 million euros. “It’s an honour to join this great football club,” the centre-back told United’s website.

“I’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and, now that I’m here, I’m going to push myself even further.