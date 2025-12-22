King Charles' unspoken rule at Christmas revealed

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by the members of the royal family for annual Christmas celebration at Sandringham.

The celebrations are set to begin at His Majesty's Sandringham house from the morning of Christmas eve. Hello! Magazine reported that Christmas for royal isn't as relaxed as for other people, there is a strict timetable to follow.

Robert Jobson told the outlet, "There's an unspoken rule for guests: do not arrive late. There is no grace period."

Adding, "After completing the odd custom, dating back to Edward VII, of being weighed on antique jockey's scales, guests are on the clock."

"They change for a formal lunch, served by royal staff in the dining room. Afterwards, most go on an afternoon walk – one of the few moments when the schedule loosens up. But even then, they are on a timer. By 5pm, everyone must be back for afternoon tea," Jobson said.

While royal fans also get a glimpse of the family on Christmas morning when they are on their way to and from St Mary Magdalene Church, royal author revealed that many doesn't realise that King Charles and his family "will have been to church once already that morning for a private service, away from the cameras and onlookers."

Robert Jobson also noted that this year Christmas is extra special for the royal family, stating, "The year has ended on a very positive note for the King, and the good news regarding his health will undoubtedly lift his spirits and those of the people around him."

"It will have brought reassurance to both him and his family," he added.

Expectant members of the royal family include Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with the Prince Edward and Sophie with their children.

Moreover, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are also expected to join, but their parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson are not invited.

On the other hand, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will also be absent from the celebration.