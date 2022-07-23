ISLAMABAD: Asad Shafiq has been picked as an icon player for Overseas Warriors in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) player draft held at a local hotel.

In Platinum Category, the franchise picked Azam Khan and Kamran Ghulam while Sohail Khan and Imran Randhawa were selected in Diamond Category. Umaid Asif and Saif Badar are selected in the Gold Category.

For Jammu Janbaz, Sharjeel Khan has been picked as the icon player, Shahid Afridi is the mentor as well as the player drafted in the Platinum Category. Faheem Ashraf also falls in that category. Umar Akmal and Sahibzada Farhan have been drafted in the Diamond Category while Usama Mir and Akif Javed as part of the Gold Category.