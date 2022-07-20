Nine injured in clash between two groups

LAHORE:Around nine persons were injured as a result of fight between two groups in the Kahna area Tuesday. Ali and Waris, residents of Chowki Haluki, Nangar village, Kahna, had gone outside the village to throw buffalo dung, where they got into an argument with Khadim Bhatti. Both parties called their accomplices. Khadim Bhatti and his accomplices opened fire, as a result, Shahzad, Rafafat, Kaif, Toqeer, Asif, Irfan, Hamza and Ali Hassan were injured and shifted to hospital. Police reached the spot and started legal proceedings.

Woman shot dead: A woman was shot dead allegedly by her husband in the Badami Bagh area on Tuesday. The victim identified as Saima was on her way when a bike-rider Khalid alias Nomi Butt approached her and shot her to death. A five-year-old passerby Abdullah also got a bullet wound in the same incident. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Prisoner dies: A prisoner of Camp Jail expired in hospital on Tuesday. The inmate identified as Shahid alias Shani was involved in a drug case. Shahid had been shifted to Services Hospital due to deteriorating health condition where he expired. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the mortuary of the Lahore General Hospital.

Man found dead: A 40-year-old man was found dead near Bird Market, Bhatti Gate on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Boy hit to death: A 13-year-old boy was hit to death by a tractor-trolley on Sham Nagar Road, Sanda on Tuesday. The boy was identified as Sohan, a resident of Kot Abdul Malik. Police handed over the body to the heirs.

Man yields to injuries: A man expired in hospital on Tuesday, three days after he was badly tortured in a medical store in Faisal Town. The victim Ahsan went to a medical store to buy medicine three days ago where a quarrel took place between him and Arshad and Dahan Gul. The accused took him to the third floor and tortured him. Ahsan was admitted to hospital where he yielded to his injuries. Police arrested the accused persons and shifted the body to the morgue.

unclaimed bodies: Edhi Foundation buried six unclaimed bodies in different graveyards on Tuesday. Each body was recovered from Islampura, Begum Kot, Chuhng, and Gulberg areas while two bodies had been recovered from Tibbi City.