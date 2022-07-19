Boat capsize in Indus, Hamza orders rescue operation

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has expressed deep grief over an incident of a boat capsize in the Indus River at Sadiqabad and extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families.

The chief minister directed the administration to speed up the rescue operation to search for the missing persons, adding that all-out resources should be utilised for saving human lives. He has also sought a report from the administration about the accident.

Hamza Shehbaz also sought a report from the CCPO Lahore about the murder of a man and his wife in the Baghbanpura area. He ordered that the accused should be brought under the grip of the law without delay and provision of justice be ensured to the heirs. He also extended sympathies to the bereft heirs. Hamza Shehbaz also visited the residence of Jugno Mohsin and expressed sorrow over the death of her father.