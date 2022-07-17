IHC petitioned for probe into Bushra Bibi’s audio leak

The IHC building in Islamabad. File photo

ISLAMABAD: A petition was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday seeking a probe into alleged audio leak of former prime minister’s wife Bushra Bibi and former focal person on digital media Dr Arsalan Khalid.

The petition said that Bushra and Dr Arsalan should be summoned to court and asked about the audio whereas a forensic investigation of the audio should also be conducted. Muhammad Arshad filed the petition in the high court through Advocate Asif Gujjar.

In his petition, he said that audio recordings of phone calls and leaks interfered with people’s private lives and create a bad image of state institutions. The former first lady and former focal personal on digital media should be summoned to court and asked about the audio, he said.

The petitioner also called for a forensic investigation of the matter through the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He also called for action against the perpetrators of such crimes. The petition said that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) should be ordered to stop illegal recording of phone calls and airing them. The petition further said that there is no law in Pakistan to regulate social media and action should be ordered against YouTubers who do not register with government agencies.

The petition lists the Interior Ministry, Ministry of Information, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) chairman, Press Information Department (PID), FIA, IB, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Bushra and Dr Arsalan as parties.

Earlier this month, an audio clip popped up on social media in which Bushra can be allegedly heard directing Dr Arsalan to spread the “narrative of treason”.

Last week, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shireen Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry, while speaking to the media in Islamabad, demanded a forensic test of phone tapping of Imran Khan’s wife . Referring to the audio clip, Shireen claimed that a forensic test would prove whether “it was fake or real”.

However, hinting at the audio clip being “real”, the PTI leader went on to add that “according to the Supreme Court decision, phone tapping is illegal,” while stating that “the entire conversation has been cut and pasted”.

“Nonetheless there is no political issue here,” she claimed before adding that “previously, a government was removed for the same reason”.

Calling on the apex court to take notice of the alleged phone tapping of Imran’s house, Shireen contended that the actions were part of an attempt to “cover-up” the conspiracy that PTI claims was behind Imran Khan’s government’s ouster.

“This is being done by those who brought the current government,” she stated. “Why is this happening?” she questioned as she addressed the “neutrals” and the incumbent prime minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad Chaudhry also alleged that phones are continuously being tapped and conversations are being leaked across Pakistan.