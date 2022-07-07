LWMC issues plan for Eid

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) disseminated its plan of sanitation arrangements for upcoming Eid-ul-Azha by holding a press briefing here Wednesday.

Chairman LWMC Khawaja Ahmad Hassan, Commissioner Lahore Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman, CEO LWMC Rafia Haider and Wasa MD Ghufran Ahmad participated in the press briefing.

Talking to the media, LWMC Chairman Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan briefed the media regarding Eid cleanliness plan. He stated that the company had made reforms to the grass root level for facilitating the people of Lahore. In order to ensure the proper disposal of waste and keeping the city clean 1.5 million bags will be distributed among citizens. The department will be providing 1 million small waste bags and 0.5 million large bags.

According to the plan, LWMC is going to make special arrangements for Solid Waste Management. All the staff of LWMC will remain on board during Eid days to provide efficient cleanliness services to the citizens. LWMC CEO Rafia Haider briefed that the company had started its Eid cleanliness operation with providing the sanitation facilities in 13 cattle markets. The waste bags will be made available free of cost in all cattle markets, respective 280 UC Camps, Zonal Offices, Major Masajids / Eid Gahs. LWMC will hire pickups two days before Eid for garbage bag distribution, awareness & waste collection. More than 3,500 pickups will be deployed in all UCs of Lahore for collection of animal waste. LWMC will also ensure the cleanliness of 190 Ijtami Qurban Gahs by providing additional resources i.e. pickups, containers, trolleys etc. In addition to containers, 110 temporary waste storage points and five dumping sites (Lakhodair, Mehmood Booti, Sundar, Tibba, Saggian) for animal waste will also be established. LWMC will also collect animal waste from all private housing societies by establishing special collection points. Administration of private societies will be responsible for collection of waste within their premises whereas LWMC will collect and transport waste from five temporary designated points only. Similarly, special cleanliness arrangements will be ensured near and around Eid-Gahs / Masajids. It was also requested to all religious scholars to sensitise people during Jumma and Eid sermons to cooperate with LWMC and maintain cleanliness.