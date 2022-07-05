CM, Chinese team discuss progress in KU blast probe

Chinese officials meet CM Murad Ali Shah at CM House to discuss matters related to KU blast and security of Chinese nationals in the province. -Sindh CM Hoouse

A 13-member Chinese delegation, led by Deputy Director General CTD Gao Fei, called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday and discussed the security of Chinese nationals working in the province and progress in the investigation of a suicide attack at the University of Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, Additional IG CTD Imran Yakoob Minhas and Special Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh.

The Chinese delegation included Consul General of China in Karachi Li Bijian, police counsellor at China Embassy Li Qingchun, technical expert Li Zhigang, director technical expert from Cyber–Security Ma Jingchao, and an expert from Shanghai police authority Pei Lianxi.

The CM said that the data collected by the police department showed that 3,637 Chinese were working in eight CPEC projects in Sindh. He added that 3,361 personnel, including 1,500 policemen, 517 army personnel, 173 Rangers, 28 FC personnel and 1,143 private security guards had been deployed for their security.



Shah said CPEC security was being dealt with by 441 brigade of the SSD (Special Security Division) and supported by the Special Police Unit of the Sindh Police. According to the CM, there are 21 government-sponsored non- CPEC projects, including that at the NED University and the KU and 194 are private (non-CPEC) projects, where 2,879 Chinese are working. He said his government was also providing them security.

Progress in probe

IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, briefing the meeting about the progress of the KU’s suicide attack case, said that for the purpose of an in-depth investigation, technical and ground sources had been utilised.

He said that with the efforts of the CTD’s intelligence team an important accused had been arrested, and the details of the investigation had been shared with the Chinese authorities. The Chinese delegation told the CM that they were technically strengthening the CTD and the Special Branch of the Sindh Police. The CM thanked the Chinese authorities for their support.