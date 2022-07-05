KU suicide attack: Key BLA suspect held in Karachi

KARACHI: Law enforcement agencies have arrested a suspect allegedly affiliated with Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA).

The arrest was reported to be made during a joint raid conducted by Counter-Terrorism Department, Rangers and intelligence agencies in the city. The officials concerned did not disclose the arrest as they have decided to disclose it during a press conference to be held today (Tuesday) at Traffic Branch auditorium. Additional IG CTD Murtaza Wahad, Imran Yaqoob Minhas and officials of the Rangers, Sindh will brief the media about the arrest.

Related Stories CM, Chinese team discuss progress in KU blast probe

The arrested suspect, identified as Shoaib, is being considered an important arrest as the security agencies believe that his arrest will break the the organisation's network. The suspect is allegedly involved in the April 26 suicide bombing at University of Karachi. The suicide bombing was carried out by a female suicide bomber who was later identified as Shari Baloch. Three Chinese tutors and a Pakistani driver had lost their lives and three others including a Chinese tutor and a Rangers personnel were also wounded in the attack. The attack resulted in suspension of the Chinese language centre at the KU. Besides Chinese attack, the suspect is also being accused of being involved in various attacks on the Rangers in Karachi and FC in Balochistan.

