Downward spiral

The PTI was known for its many promises to the people, chiefly the youth. But the promises remained unfulfilled. The soaring taxes, hike in daily commodities and rising fuel prices left the nation in despair. The then opposition parties staged protests and used the popular ‘mehangai’ mantra to oust the PTI government. The inability of the PTI to effectively deal with these issues lost it much of its popular support. Subsequently, the opposition tabled a no-confidence motion.
Despite the change of government, the political and economic turmoil has not ceased as rampant inflation, energy crisis and opposition protests continue to plague the new government. Pakistan urgently needs to get its house in order to avoid even greater calamities.
Agha Mahmood Kalati
Islamabad
