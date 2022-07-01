A midsummer nightmare

The people should brace themselves for another bad news. The PM has said that loadshedding is likely to increase in July. The government is planning to increase power outages to up to 14 hours in a day in both urban and rural areas. Electricity shortages have become a tremendous issue in Pakistan. These power outages not only disturb the people’s daily lives but also have enormous effects on production and construction activities. Loadshedding is an example of weak governance and mismanagement in the energy sector. On Tuesday (June 28), residents of Karachi protested against power outages in Mauripur Road. The police used force to disperse the crowd, resulting in the death of an elderly woman. Students are also quite disturbed as they cannot study properly because of power outages. The ruling party must set up efficient power plants and make the inevitable shift to renewable energy resources such as biogas, wind and solar for power production.
Parvez Iqbal Lak
Chiniot
As happens every year during the months of April, May and June, residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are suffering...
Our fractured economic system is hurting the people. Inflation is soaring quite high. In just two months, the price of...
It’s just July, and the temperature is rising. If you look around, you will see that rising prices, political...
Turbat, which is the second largest city of Balochistan, is deprived of basic facilities including, but not limited...
Asif Zardari recently expressed that the PPP was likely to form its government in the centre. He seems to believe that...
Congratulations to the Federal Board of Revenue on achieving the budgeted target of Rs5.829 trillion in tax...
Comments