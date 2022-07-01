A midsummer nightmare

The people should brace themselves for another bad news. The PM has said that loadshedding is likely to increase in July. The government is planning to increase power outages to up to 14 hours in a day in both urban and rural areas. Electricity shortages have become a tremendous issue in Pakistan. These power outages not only disturb the people’s daily lives but also have enormous effects on production and construction activities. Loadshedding is an example of weak governance and mismanagement in the energy sector. On Tuesday (June 28), residents of Karachi protested against power outages in Mauripur Road. The police used force to disperse the crowd, resulting in the death of an elderly woman. Students are also quite disturbed as they cannot study properly because of power outages. The ruling party must set up efficient power plants and make the inevitable shift to renewable energy resources such as biogas, wind and solar for power production.

Parvez Iqbal Lak

Chiniot