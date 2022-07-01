Power outages

Turbat, which is the second largest city of Balochistan, is deprived of basic facilities including, but not limited to, proper infrastructure and uninterrupted availability of electricity. These issues are often worsened by the incessant loadshedding taking place on a daily basis, especially during the heatwave.

Loadshedding affects labourers who are forced to work under the scorching sun so that they can earn a small amount of income. A majority of them find it difficult to carry out their day-to-day tasks in this heat. Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) authorities should take timely steps to resolve this issue so that the situation can become better for those affected.

Farah Naz and Saeed Ahmed

Turbat