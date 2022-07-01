Power outages

Turbat, which is the second largest city of Balochistan, is deprived of basic facilities including, but not limited to, proper infrastructure and uninterrupted availability of electricity. These issues are often worsened by the incessant loadshedding taking place on a daily basis, especially during the heatwave.
Loadshedding affects labourers who are forced to work under the scorching sun so that they can earn a small amount of income. A majority of them find it difficult to carry out their day-to-day tasks in this heat. Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) authorities should take timely steps to resolve this issue so that the situation can become better for those affected.
Farah Naz and Saeed Ahmed
Turbat
The people should brace themselves for another bad news. The PM has said that loadshedding is likely to increase in...
As happens every year during the months of April, May and June, residents of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are suffering...
Our fractured economic system is hurting the people. Inflation is soaring quite high. In just two months, the price of...
It’s just July, and the temperature is rising. If you look around, you will see that rising prices, political...
Asif Zardari recently expressed that the PPP was likely to form its government in the centre. He seems to believe that...
Congratulations to the Federal Board of Revenue on achieving the budgeted target of Rs5.829 trillion in tax...
Comments