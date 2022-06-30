Pakistani stars

This refers to the editorial ‘Victory at Oxford’ (June 29). It is a worthy tribute to Ahmad Nawaz, a young man who has distinguished himself despite experiencing unimaginable adversity.

It errs, however, in describing him as the second Pakistani to be elected president of the Oxford Union. To set the record straight, the first was Tariq Ali in 1965, a decade before Benazir Bhutto.

Tauseef Hyat

Lahore