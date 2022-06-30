Soneri Bank ratings maintained

KARACHI: Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA) has accredited Soneri Bank with AA- (double A minus) for its long-term rating and A1+ (single A one plus) for the bank’s short-term rating, a statement said on Wednesday.
The bank said it has maintained its market position in the industry while strengthening its overall risk profile with stable outlook. It also maintained rating of unsecured, sub-ordinated and listed term finance certificates (2nd issue) of Rs3,000 million at A+ (single A Plus) along with rating of its unsecured, sub-ordinated, listed, perpetual and non-cumulative Term Finance Certificates as Additional Tier 1 (‘ADT1’) capital of Rs4,000 million at A (Single A), all accredited by PACRA.
