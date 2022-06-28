Improving tourism

Due to its geographically and ethnically diverse land as well as diverse cultures, Pakistan continues to be one of the best places for foreign tourists to spend their vacations. The country is home to many popular tourist destinations, and it is often called the world’s best adventure travel destination by independent travellers who also describe it as one of the world’s friendliest nations. Foreign tourists are drawn to Pakistan because of its picturesque natural landscape. However, due to terrorist activities in the country, many people are reluctant to travel to Pakistan.

Also, domestic tourists avoid visiting the country’s tourist spots because of bad governance. Memories of the tragic Murree incident are still fresh. The government needs to take notice of these issues. Our economic situation can improve if we uplift our tourism sector.

Shazmina Memon

Naushahro Feroze