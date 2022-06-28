Without hope

This refers to the letter, ‘Broken promises’ (June 26) by Raja Shafaatullah. It is true that our politicians never learn from their past mistakes, and this is the reason we are stuck in a vicious cycle of financial crisis. One believes that since our leaders live luxurious lives away from all kinds of financial worries, they are indifferent to people’s struggling. They are more interested in holding on to power.

At present, instead of working together to resolve the current crisis, the opposition party is demanding early elections. Also, the ruling party is busy strengthening its position. Amid the ongoing political circus, people are dealing with the worst economic conditions.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran