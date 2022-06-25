78pc Pakistanis against PTI protests, favour talks: Gallup Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Seventy-eight percent Pakistanis have advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to solve problems through talks with its political opponents instead of protests on the streets, says Gallup Pakistan survey report.

Among the people who support political dialogue, 93 percent are from Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and 78pc from Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN).

The survey was conducted during May 30 and June 13, 2022 and more than 1,200 people across the country were asked to respond to the Gallup Pakistan’s questions.

According to the Gallup report released on Friday, 71 percent Pakistanis of the total people participated in the survey are PTI voters. The survey result shows 76 percent want early elections in the country, while 24 percent favour polls on time in 2023. Eighty-five percent participants from Balochistan, 78pc from Sindh, 76pc from Punjab and 71pc from Pakhtunkhwa want early polls in the country, the survey report shows.

Fifty-two percent said they are hopeful that situation in the country will improve in the next six months. However, 47 percent showed their disappointment.