Hamas says working to repair Syria ties after 10-year rupture

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Hamas is working to restore ties with Syria’s government, a senior official within the Palestinian Islamist group said on Tuesday, following a decade-long rupture after Hamas backed the Syrian opposition.

"Communication with Syria is improving and is on its way to being entirely restored to what it used to be," the official told AFP, requesting anonymity. Hamas leaders have made multiple recent visits to Syria, the official said, adding: "Syria supports the Palestinian people and cause, and Hamas is devoted to its relationship with Syria and all Arab countries."

Assad’s regime and Hamas, both staunch foes of Israel, had been firmly allied until the outbreak of the Syrian conflict in 2011, when the Palestinian group publicly backed those fighting to overthrow the government in Damascus.