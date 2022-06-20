Pakistan is reliant on loans given by international financial institutions. And it keeps wasting the loan amount on luxuries. Since the money is not used for any productive activities, Pakistan remains dependent of foreign loans. For how long will this continue?
What is the point of spending a huge chunk of loans in sustaining the luxurious lifestyle of our rulers? If Pakistan focuses on saving money, it will not require any loans. It is time the country launched productive projects to reduce its dependency on foreign aid.
Wakeel Khan
Rawalpindi
